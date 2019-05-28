– Impact Wrestling announced Taya Valkyrie vs. Jordynne Grace for A Night You Can’t Mist.

Taya Valkyrie will defend her Knockouts Championship against Jordynne Grace in a Knockouts Championship rematch from Rebellion on Saturday, June 8th at “A Night You Can’t MIST” on IMPACT+. On this night we will see if Jordynne Grace has figured out the combination to defeat Taya Valkyrie and become Knockouts Champion for the first time in her career.

There is no doubt that Jordynne has been training and will be ready for Taya on IMPACT+ LIVE.

Check out the amazing photoshoot that Jordynne and Tessa recently did in Toronto, Ontario, Canada at Battle Arts Academy HERE.

Don’t miss out on “A Night You Can’t MIST” on IMPACT+ Saturday, June 8th in Philly.