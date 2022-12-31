Taya Valkyrie Wants To Learn How To Produce and Write Wrestling

In an interview with Retro Chat Podcast (via Fightful), Taya Valkyrie spoke about wanting to learn other aspects of wrestling, such as the production and writing aspects.

She said: “I think this is such an interesting business and I clearly have an interest in television, production, movies, and stuff like that. I definitely want to learn, not necessarily throw myself into it now because I still love being in the ring constantly, I’m obsessed, clearly. I really want to learn about the aspect of writing for wrestling and how that creative process works and pick Jimmy Jacobs’ brain and be like, ‘tell me all the things.’ Also, the production aspect of it. There are so many moving parts and you don’t really get a chance to see that when you’re an in-ring competitor because you’re doing all these other things. I slowly want to start learning how to do that stuff, why not? I feel more women should be in positions to be involved in those sides of the business and agent and be part of different creative teams, and I think I would be really great for that. I just want to learn and I feel life is about continuing to learn, no matter what, and I’m going to continue to do that.“