Taya Valkyrie Wins AAA Reina de Reinas Title At Impact Rebellion

The Champ Champ is no more. Taya Valykrie is the new AAA Reina de Reinas champion after defeating Deonna Purrazzo at Impact Wrestling Rebellion tonight. She managed to avoid the Queen’s Gambit and hit the Road to Valhalla for the win.

This ends Purrazzo’s run as champion at 252 days after she won it back on August 14, 2021. There, she defeated Faby Apache in a title vs title match. Valkyrie is a four-time Reina de Reinas champion.

Purrazzo, meanwhile, is still the ROH Women’s Champion.

You can follow along with our live coverage of Rebellion here.