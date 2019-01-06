wrestling / News
Taya Valkyrie Wins Knockouts Championship at Impact Homecoming (Video)
– Taya Valkyrie is the Impact Knockouts Champion after defeating Tessa Blanchard at Impact Homecoming on Sunday night. Valkyrie defeated Blanchard to claim her first Knockouts Championship, ending Blanchard’s run with the title at 147 days. Blanchard won the title on August 12th.
You can see clips from the match below. Our full report from the show is here.
