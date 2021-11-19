Taya Valykrie Defends Speaking Out Against WWE: ‘I’m Allowed To Feel Like I Do’

As we reported last night, Taya Valkyrie was incensed at WWE firing her husband John Morrison (along with seven others), and noted that fans should not support a company that doesn’t respect its talent.

She wrote at the time: “Stop supporting a company that has ZERO respect for their talent. You love pro wrestling, spend your money on the hundreds of other alternatives. This is wrong. Ethically, as employers they don’t care about us. Talent or fans.”

When a fan reacted negatively to this, she defended herself and said that WWE pulled two sources of income from her household.

She added: “My husband got fired. This is why I’m saying this. I’m speaking my truth. I’m sick and tired of ppl treating us like shit. In two weeks we lost both our incomes. Before the holidays, I’m allowed to feel how I do.”