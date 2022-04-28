Taylor Rotunda Planning To Return To Wrestling ‘Really Soon’

During the Father & Son Q&A at FTLOW 2022 (via Fightful), Taylor Rotunda (formerly Bo Dallas in WWE) said that he isn’t done with wrestling and will return to the ring ‘really soon’. Rotunda hasn’t wrestled since November 2019 after a neck injury and was released from WWE in April 2021.

He said: “Absolutely not. I’m the furthest from done with wrestling that you can possibly be. I spent the past year diving into a bunch of different ventures outside of wrestling, but wrestling has never left my heart, not for one second. I just wanted to get a couple of things done before I dive back into something I really cared about. Now that I’ve got everything kind of wrapped up and working on, within the next two to three months, you’ll see me back in the ring somewhere very soon. The love of wrestling has never left me. I’ve always known I was coming back to it soon, but I just needed to get other stuff done. I’ll be back in the ring really really soon, I promise.“