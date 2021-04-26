Taylor Wilde Makes Official Return at Impact Rebellion

Taylor Wilde is officially back in Impact, making her on-screen return at Impact Rebellion. During tonight’s show, Wilde came out to make the save for Tenille Dashwood after Dashwood lost her Impact Knockouts Championship match to defending champion Deonna Purrazzo. Purrazzo’s allies Kimber Lee and Susan joined her in a beatdown on Dashwood, only to have Wilde come out and run them off.

Wilde’s debut has been teased over the past few weeks, with her return made official a couple of weeks ago.