Taylor Wilde Was Reportedly Pitched to Win WWE Cruiserweight Title in 2007

Taylor Wilde was pitched to win the WWE Cruiserweight Championship in 2007, according to a new report. According to Fightful Select, Wilde said in an interview that while working a series of house shows for WWE in January of 2007, she worked against men in a ninja mask and body suit. Wilde was signed to WWE in a developmental deal from 2006 through August of 2007, working in Deep South Wrestling and then Florida Championship Wrestling.

According to Wilde, the idea was pitched by Dean Malenko and Jamie Noble to have Wilde eventually win the Cruiserweight Title from Shane Helms under the mask. The idea went far enough that she met with Vince McMahon and he initially liked the idea, but obviously it was ultimately killed and never happened. Wilde said that Helms wasn’t in favor of the idea and that this is why it didn’t go forward.

Fightful confirmed with Helms that the pitch was real and that he didn’t like it, noting that it didn’t get much past a pitch in that regard. Helms added that originally, fans were not supposed to to know if the character was a man or a woman underneath the outfit.

Wilde went to TNA after leaving WWE where she worked until 2010 and won the TNA Knockout Championship. She also won the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship twice, once with Sarita (as the inaugural champions) and once with Hamada.