Taylor Wilde Says Her ‘Ultimate Goal’ Is to Have a Match With Io Shirai

– During a recent edition of her Wilde On podcast, Impact Wrestling talent Taylor Wilde had high praise for NXT Superstar and former Women’s champion Io Shirai. She also noted that her “ultimate goal” was to have a match against her. Below is an excerpt of Wilde discussing the topic (via Fightful):

“I’ve been binging the shit out of NXT. I saw a few YouTube matches, just portions, of Io Shirai and I was in love. She is an incredible athlete and incredible wrestler, absent of gender. She is just amazing. I’m watching these full matches and, oh my god, I wanna be like Shirai when I grow up. She is definitely my dream opponent. I don’t know if I have it in me, but that is my ultimate goal, to have a match against Io Shirai.”

Wilde recently re-signed with Impact Wrestling, and she returned to Impact TV last month. Shirai is currently part of the NXT roster. She recently lost the NXT Women’s Championship to Raquel Gonzalez last month at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.