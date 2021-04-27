wrestling / News
Taylor Wilde Set for Action on This Week’s Impact
April 27, 2021 | Posted by
– Taylor Wilde made her long-awaited return to Impact Wrestling earlier this week at the Rebellion pay-per-view event. Earlier today, Impact confirmed that Wilde will be in action on this week’s episode of Impact against Kimber Lee.
This week’s Impact will air on Thursday, April 29 on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST. You can view the announcement below.
BREAKING: @RealTaylorWilde returns to the ring for the first time in a decade to face @Kimber_Lee90 THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/M8vLlzAuNN
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 27, 2021
More Trending Stories
- The Young Bucks Poke Fun At WWE Trash Bag Incident In Newest Being The Elite (Recap)
- Chelsea Green Responds To Fan Suggesting She Should Marry Matt Cardona On Impact
- New Details on Kalisto & Wesley Blake’s Backstage Status Before WWE Releases
- Bret Hart on Refusing to Win the IC Title From The Rock, Says Triple H ‘Wanted to Ruin’ The Rock