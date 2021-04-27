wrestling / News

Taylor Wilde Set for Action on This Week’s Impact

April 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Taylor Wilde vs. Kimber Lee Impact

– Taylor Wilde made her long-awaited return to Impact Wrestling earlier this week at the Rebellion pay-per-view event. Earlier today, Impact confirmed that Wilde will be in action on this week’s episode of Impact against Kimber Lee.

This week’s Impact will air on Thursday, April 29 on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST. You can view the announcement below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Taylor Wilde, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading