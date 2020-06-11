Taylor Wilde Possibly Teasing Return to Impact Wrestling, Says ‘The Roster Needs Some OGs’

– It appears former TNA Knockouts and tag team champion Taylor Wilde is possibly hinting at a return to Impact. She posted some tweets this week that appear to be teasing a possible return, which you can see below.

On Wednesday, she shared a tweet with some fan art of her wearing a TNA Knockouts title, and the caption read, “Stay tuned……”

Earlier today, she shared a photo of her with Sarah Stock with their TNA Knockouts tag team titles. She wrote in the tweet, “Sounds like the roster needs some OG’s @SSDarkAngel”

Stay tuned…… pic.twitter.com/qW5isIyHgi — The Real Taylor Wilde (@RealTaylorWilde) June 10, 2020