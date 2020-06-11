wrestling / News
Taylor Wilde Possibly Teasing Return to Impact Wrestling, Says ‘The Roster Needs Some OGs’
June 11, 2020 | Posted by
– It appears former TNA Knockouts and tag team champion Taylor Wilde is possibly hinting at a return to Impact. She posted some tweets this week that appear to be teasing a possible return, which you can see below.
On Wednesday, she shared a tweet with some fan art of her wearing a TNA Knockouts title, and the caption read, “Stay tuned……”
Earlier today, she shared a photo of her with Sarah Stock with their TNA Knockouts tag team titles. She wrote in the tweet, “Sounds like the roster needs some OG’s @SSDarkAngel”
Stay tuned…… pic.twitter.com/qW5isIyHgi
— The Real Taylor Wilde (@RealTaylorWilde) June 10, 2020
Sounds like the roster needs some OG’s @SSDarkAngel 🧐 https://t.co/VluCQJW8ax
— The Real Taylor Wilde (@RealTaylorWilde) June 11, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Randy Orton Discusses What He Considers To be The Greatest Wrestling Matches Ever, What Caused His Attitude Issues During His Mid-20s
- Erick Rowan Says People In WWE Were Surprised When He Was Able to Cut Promos on Smackdown, Why It Was Cut Short
- Jim Cornette on Why Steve Austin Refused to Work With Jeff Jarrett, What Jarrett Demanded To Lose to Chyna On PPV
- Karrion Kross On If Going to NXT Instead of Raw or Smackdown Was His Choice, Working With Scarlett in NXT