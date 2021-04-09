wrestling / News

Taylor Wilde’s Return Teased on Impact Wrestling

April 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Taylor Wilde

Taylor Wilde is on her way back to Impact Wrestling, and a new vignette has teased her arrival. On Thursday’s episode of Impact, a new vignette aired teasing Wilde’s return which you can check out below.

Wilde was first teased last week through a similar vignette which didn’t make it explicit who the returning star would be.

