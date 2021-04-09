wrestling / News
Taylor Wilde’s Return Teased on Impact Wrestling
April 8, 2021 | Posted by
Taylor Wilde is on her way back to Impact Wrestling, and a new vignette has teased her arrival. On Thursday’s episode of Impact, a new vignette aired teasing Wilde’s return which you can check out below.
Wilde was first teased last week through a similar vignette which didn’t make it explicit who the returning star would be.
Let's get Wilde! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/8XJfojwPLj
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 9, 2021
