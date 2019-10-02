Taz Says AEW Has to Compete Against Themselves and Not WWE, Doesn’t See NXT vs. AEW as Competition

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed former WWE Superstar Taz on its WINCLY podcast. Taz shared his thoughts on NXT, AEW vs. NXT on Wednesday nights, and more. Below are some additional highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Taz on NXT going live on USA:“I thought it was really cool. I didn’t watch it live but I know a lot of people that watched it live and they said the energy was unbelievable. The product they have there that Triple H built, he’s allowed the talent to capture their energy and bring that youthful feel combined with intensity and physicality. That’s what I saw in that show. Being that they are gonna be live every week on USA, that’s a huge deal.”

Taz on not seeing NXT vs. AEW as competition: “Truth be told, I don’t feel like it’s a competition. It’s almost unfair, and this is what I’ve talked about on my podcast, because you have the WWE which has ingrained the audience that wrestling is on the USA Network. I’m not talking about the hardcore fan, I’m talking about the casual fan – they know when they put the TV on USA Network on Monday, they’re gonna get wrestling. On [Friday], they’re gonna get SmackDown. They know that. That’s already ingrained in a lot of people. The ambitious task for AEW is to re-educate the audience that wrestling is back on Turner. I think they are starting to do that already which is smart. They’ve gotta compete with one thing, in my opinion, they’ve gotta compete against themselves. If I worked in AEW, that’s what I would say. We’ve gotta compete against ourselves. We don’t have to compete against Vince McMahon or Triple H or NXT; we’ve gotta compete against us.”

Taz on if AEW poked the bear with Cody Rhodes busting Triple H’s throne: “Was the bear poked with Triple H with Cody busting up the [throne]? Yeah, definitely. But let’s be honest: the first punch was thrown by Triple H at the HOF when he was cutting his promo. He took a shot at Billy Gunn about AEW. I’m still shocked that he did that and Vince McMahon’s head didn’t blow off backstage. But that was the first shot. Then Sami Zayn going on the next day on Raw and mentioning AEW, from my understanding he did that on his own. The point is, AEW has to compete with AEW. It’s unfair to compete…just think of it from a TV perspective from someone who has been on that network for so many years and has been around for decades. It’s tough to go, ‘We’re competing against you’ with your two hours of programming when WWE has six hours a week of programming. It’s almost unfair.”

Taz on the key to the industry and his thoughts on AEW: “The key to this industry is having TV and talent, and it doesn’t matter what order. AEW has that and they have money. The other thing I would add in there: passion. They have passion. Those people from Tony Khan to Cody to The Bucks to Omega, they have a passion to succeed and have this chip on their shoulder.”

Taz on what AEW reminds him about ECW: “We had the same passion and drive that I can see in AEW. That to me is what’s refreshing and cool.”