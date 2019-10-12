wrestling / News
Taz Announced as Guest Broadcaster for AEW Dark
October 12, 2019 | Posted by
– Former WWE and ECW Superstar Taz will be a part of next week’s AEW TV broadcast. He will be working as a “guest broadcaster” for AEW Dark, which will be taping next Wednesday night (Oct. 16) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The bouts Taz will be doing commentary for will debut on the October 22 edition of AEW Dark.
Cody Rhodes made the announcement earlier today on Twitter. You can check out the announcement from Cody Rhodes below. According to the video clip, Taz will be appearing live at The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia for the AEW TV tapings.
Joining us as a guest broadcaster for #AEW DARK in Philadelphia…@OfficialTAZ @AEWrestling pic.twitter.com/ApiXZBv2PP
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 12, 2019
