Taz to Make ‘Major Announcement’ At AEW Fyter Fest Night Two
Taz is set to make a “major announcement” this week during the second night of AEW Fyter Fest. Tony Khan announced on Twitter on Tuesday that Taz and Brian Cage will be interviewed by Tony Schiavone ahead of Cage’s match with Jon Moxley at Fight For the Fallen on July 15th. He added that Taz would be making an announcement that will “send shockwaves through the world of professional wrestling.”
There’s no word on what that announcement will be. Fyter Fest night two takes place tomorrow night and airs on TNT in place of the usual Dynamite; the card is as follows:
* AEW Tag Team Championships Match: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (c) vs. Private Party
* Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho
* FTR & Young Bucks vs. Butcher, Blade & Lucha Bros
* Nyla Rose vs. TBA
* Lance Archer vs. Joey Janela
* SCU vs. Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, & Stu Grayson
* Tony Schiavone interviews Taz and Brian Cage
Also tomorrow night at Night 2 of the Fyter Fest on #AEWDynamite on TNT, @OfficialTAZ & Brian Cage @MrGMSI_BCage will be interviewed by @tonyschiavone24, and Taz will make an announcement that I guarantee will send shockwaves through the world of professional wrestling! pic.twitter.com/1dnkI0BiCE
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 7, 2020
