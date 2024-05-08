Taz Announces That He’s Missing Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

– AEW broadcaster Taz announced that he will not be at the broadcast desk on tonight’s show, since he’s undergoing some knee treatments this week. You can view the message he shared on social media below.

Taz wrote earlier, “Unfortunately, I will not be at Dynamite tonight. Been getting some treatment on my knee & procedure on opposite knee this week. Flying/travel just not possible, I’ll be back next week. Tonight show will be awesome! Make sure you watch LIVE tonight! #AEWDynamite @TBSNetwork @AEW”

Tonight’s Dynamite is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.