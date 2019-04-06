wrestling / News

Taz Attends NXT TakeOver: New York, Praises NXT Superstars

April 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Taz Taz’s CBS Sports

– Former WWE Superstar and ECW legend Taz was in attendance at last night’s NXT TakeOver: New York event. Taz shared a tweet on attending the event, which you can see below.

Taz thanked Triple H for the hospitality and praised the NXT Superstars. He wrote, “Had a great time last night @WWENXT – flat out a spectacular show! It was great spending some time with old friends & meet many of the amazing #NXT Superstars. Thank you @TripleH for the hospitality! #NXTakeOver #WeAreNXT”

