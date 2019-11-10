wrestling / News
Various News: Taz Backstage At AEW Full Gear, Full Gear Pre-Game Show Online, Will Ospreay Set For Warrior Wrestling Event
November 9, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Taz is backstage at tonight’s AEW Full Gear event in Baltimore, Maryland. Taz provided commentary for an episode of AEW Dark last month.
– Ahead of the Buy-In, AEW posted a “pre-game show” for Full Gear on Youtube. You can watch that below.
– IWGP Jr. Heavyweight champion Will Ospreay is set to appear at a Warrior Wrestling event on December 13 in Chicago.
It's official.
New Japan's IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion.
The man many consider the greatest pro wrestler alive and the in-ring MVP of 2019.
His only non-NJPW North American appearance of 2019. Warrior Wrestling 7. 12/13. Chicago.
Will Ospreay
Tix: https://t.co/y934s7q2HH pic.twitter.com/pEt1gOMnVe
— Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) November 9, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Adam Cole On Being the Face of NXT For USA Network Jump, Finn Balor Returning to the Brand
- Dave Lagana on NWA’s Current Business Model Not Being Sustainable, How to Make it Work
- Cody Weighs In on AEW Dynamite’s Ratings Success, How to Grow Audience From Here
- Kenny Omega Suggests Story Of Being Stopped Entering Japan Is ‘Way Worse’ Than Reported