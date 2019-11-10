wrestling / News

Various News: Taz Backstage At AEW Full Gear, Full Gear Pre-Game Show Online, Will Ospreay Set For Warrior Wrestling Event

November 9, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Taz Taz’s CBS Sports

PWInsider reports that Taz is backstage at tonight’s AEW Full Gear event in Baltimore, Maryland. Taz provided commentary for an episode of AEW Dark last month.

– Ahead of the Buy-In, AEW posted a “pre-game show” for Full Gear on Youtube. You can watch that below.

– IWGP Jr. Heavyweight champion Will Ospreay is set to appear at a Warrior Wrestling event on December 13 in Chicago.

