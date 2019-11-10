Various News: Taz Backstage At AEW Full Gear, Full Gear Pre-Game Show Online, Will Ospreay Set For Warrior Wrestling Event

– PWInsider reports that Taz is backstage at tonight’s AEW Full Gear event in Baltimore, Maryland. Taz provided commentary for an episode of AEW Dark last month.

– Ahead of the Buy-In, AEW posted a “pre-game show” for Full Gear on Youtube. You can watch that below.

– IWGP Jr. Heavyweight champion Will Ospreay is set to appear at a Warrior Wrestling event on December 13 in Chicago.