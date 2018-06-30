Taz Believes Aleister Black’s Promos Hurt His Mystique

In the latest edition of The Taz Show (via Wrestling Inc), Taz said that he believes that Aleister Black’s promos hurt his character’s mystique in NXT.

He said: “I think [the mystique feel] is gone when he wears a suit and talks on a microphone. It just doesn’t feel like he’s Aleister Black. This dark character, with this dark, demonic-type music. It loses it for me. Once the music is gone, and the lights are up, and he’s in a suit, and he’s got the belt on, meh. And now he’s talking. Meh, okay. It’s not who I look at as Aleister Black. I would go a different route when he’s cutting a promo. I wouldn’t have him in a suit, I’d have him always in his gear, and that’s an old school thing that some old school wrestling people would agree with me, some new school people would disagree with me.”

Taz said Triple H wouldn’t be shocked to hear that, as they came from the same era and he knows and understands that viewpoint. Taz thinks that Black has the look and needs to “stay in that lane.” If he wears a suit, the lights shouldn’t be fully on. When they are all the way on, according to Taz, he looks like a “regular guy” with a beard and ponytail.