Taz Comments On Throwing In Towel For Brian Cage Last Night
During last night’s AEW Fight for the Fallen, Jon Moxley defeated Brian Cage to retain the AEW World title after Taz threw in the towel while Moxley had Cage in an armbar. The finish seemingly protects Cage, as he didn’t actually give up or get pinned. In a post on Twitter, Taz defended what he did and said he’d do it again.
He wrote: “Some of you DO understand why I did what I did during the #AEW World Title match between @JonMoxley v @MrGMSI_BCage…but for those who are mad about it, understand this I would do the exact same thing in that same situation again. #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen”
— TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) July 16, 2020
