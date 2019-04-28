Taz Cuts ECW-Style Promo Hyping Starrcast II

– Taz got into a 1990s mindset when hyping up his appearance at Starrcast II next month. The former WWE and Impact star posted a video to his Twitter account that you can see below, in which he cuts an ECW-style promo complete with F-bombs and an FTW logo to open the video. He also has words for Conrad Thompson, warning Thompson to stay away from him.

Starrcast takes place from May 23rd through the 26th in Las Vegas over AEW Double or Nothing weekend. You can find out more here.