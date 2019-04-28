wrestling / News
Taz Cuts ECW-Style Promo Hyping Starrcast II
April 28, 2019 | Posted by
– Taz got into a 1990s mindset when hyping up his appearance at Starrcast II next month. The former WWE and Impact star posted a video to his Twitter account that you can see below, in which he cuts an ECW-style promo complete with F-bombs and an FTW logo to open the video. He also has words for Conrad Thompson, warning Thompson to stay away from him.
Starrcast takes place from May 23rd through the 26th in Las Vegas over AEW Double or Nothing weekend. You can find out more here.
Was in the “mood”. @StarrcastEvents @HeyHeyItsConrad pic.twitter.com/VQIfo1zenB
— TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) April 27, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Brian Knobbs Says Hulk Hogan Doesn’t Have A Racist Bone In His Body
- Eric Bischoff Regrets His Time in TNA Wrestling, Wishes He Never Would Have Done It
- Bruce Prichard Explains Triple H’s Infamous Racial Promo Against Booker T Leading to WrestleMania 19
- Reby Hardy Says Matt Was Asked If He Was Attracted to Her Because She Looked Like Jeff at Hall of Fame Ceremony