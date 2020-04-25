Taz Defends Cody Rhodes Topping AEW Rankings, Says Triple H Has Been No. 1 in WWE’s ‘Invisible Ranking System’ for 15 Years

– As previously reported, AEW EVP Cody Rhodes finished at No. 1 in the rankings for the men’s division in this week’s official AEW rankings. Taz responded to a post on Twitter criticizing Cody making the top of the rankings as being the executive of the company and booking himself into the top spot. Taz later responded and came to Cody Rhodes’ defense.

The fan initially tweeted, “Lmfao if hhh let’s say was #1 on a ranking system in wwe people would lose there mind .. but the executive in AEW is in every main storyline and involved in the new championship tourney and it’s awesome .. haha so funny how that works.”

Taz wrote on Twitter, “H has been #1 in their INVISIBLE ranking system for around 15 years! Also, CR puts over talent & doesn’t bury & crush people behind their backs, I can go on forever with this, sir u think u know what the deal is…but u have no idea what u are talking about regarding this.” You can view that Twitter exchange below.