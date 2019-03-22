Taz Doesn’t Think WWE Will Change Kurt Angle’s Match At Wrestlemania

In the latest episode of The Taz Show, Taz spoke about WWE’s decision to book Baron Corbin as Kurt Angle’s final opponent, a decision he said WWE is likely to stand by for Wrestlemania. Here are highlights:

On Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin: “You would think that, why not have John Cena come in or why not have The Undertaker? These are all great possibilities and WWE can change what they’re doing. I don’t think that’s going to happen. I think they’re going to go onward and upward with what the game plan is because, you know, that’s…Listen, Baron Corbin’s a heel, guys. He’s a heel. His job is to be hated. And people hate him. There’s a fine line of heat that you wanna watch this guy get his ass kicked and you hate him that much, or heat where you’re like ‘ehhh, I might click the channel off.’ You’re not not gonna watch Wrestlemania or get Wrestlemania because Corbin’s wrestling Kurt. You wanna see Kurt’s last match if it truly is his last match. You wanna see that. Now what would I do? I would do what’s best for the company, first off. So I think what they’re doing, they’re staying in their storyline to give the ultimate rub to Corbin and to have closure to the storyline with Kurt and Corbin. I don’t think Corbin’s gonna lose either, in my opinion. I think Kurt’s gonna lose the match.”

On if WWE would change the match: “I know there’s been a lot of people saying, ‘Maybe this is gonna change. They’re not gonna have this match happen.’ Maybe. I don’t think that’s the case. I don’t see WWE circling back just cause people are outraged. I understand they acknowledged it on commentary that the social media was buzzing and people were really pissed off about Baron Corbin as the guy facing Kurt. I understand all that. But I don’t think WWE is gonna change that because folks are upset on social media. And I gotta tell you the truth: I don’t blame them. You gotta do business and run your company. You gotta let the fans trust you’re doing it right. Sometimes WWE gets it right and sometimes they get it wrong. Maybe they’re getting this one wrong. I don’t know, we’ll see.”

On if AEW could end up on USA after WWE leaves for FOX: “The AEW thing, I’m not trying to be an asshole but I think it’s gonna take a little time. Everybody’s looking for, you know, rainbows and butterflies when they see these three letters and I just think it takes some time. I think any of the guys there from the Bucks to Cody Rhodes, they’re gonna tell you…maybe not put it on their social media but if they’re talking privately, they’re gonna tell you it’s gonna take time. This is not gonna happen overnight, guys. You can’t be delusional on this. You gotta give it time. I think if they got a big TV deal like USA Network that would be a massive coup for them but you’re going off of no body of work. No programming. Brand-spankin’ new.”

On if WWE is worried about AEW: “By the way, anybody who thinks WWE is panicking over any promotion, you’re wrong. I promise you. You’re dead wrong. […] They’re not worried. I think they wanna lock down talent they believe in and talent they want to evolve and grow, I do. I’m not saying they don’t care if talent leaves, of course they care if talent leaves, especially it’s talent they have money invested in. Dean Ambrose, they’ve got a lot of money and years invested in that man. They have millions of dollars invested in him. So what happens guys is, do you want him to go to any promotion, no matter if it’s Ring of Honor or MLW or AEW or anybody? Do you want him to go to any promotion if you’re WWE after you put millions of dollars into him? You probably don’t want him to do that because that’s your investment that someone else is going to capitalize on. That doesn’t mean that WWE is afraid of somebody else. They’re afraid of losing on their investment which is called good business.”

If using any of the quotes, please credit The Taz Show with an h/t to 411mania.com.