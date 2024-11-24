– A number of wrestling veterans and industry professionals are praising the work of Big Boom! AJ and the Costco Guys at last night’s AEW Full Gear. During the Zero Hour pre-show, Big Boom! AJ beat QT Marshall, and many were impressed with the work of the social media influencers. Mance Warner, Taz, FTR’s Dax Harwood, Evil Uno, Matt Cardona, and more raved about their work. You can view their social media comments below.

The rizzler gets it man . He has no emotional attachment to this shit just walks in hits his spots and leaves — Mance Warner (@ManceWarner) November 24, 2024

big boom aj is so good. huge hamhock fist punches and big bumps and powermoves. that is professional wrestling at its finest. — emil (@TheEmilJay) November 24, 2024

It’s still amazes me as the build towards tonight’s #AEWFullGear ppv show… some hardcore fans are still confused or bitching & crying moaning. that the Costco guy has a match. Wake up… This guy has a huge reach which basically means he has a massive following of millions. Fresh… — taz (@OfficialTAZ) November 23, 2024

I’ve seen enough 1. AJ

2. Bret Hart

3. Big Justice

4. The Rizzler

5. Harley Race — Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) November 24, 2024

BRO I AM LOSING MY MIND Rizzler realized the camera stayed on him at the timekeeper table so he immediately hits one more Rizz Face #AEWFullGear 10/10 — Veda Scott (@itsvedatime) November 24, 2024

The Rizzler just taught Evil Uno his trademark pose. Evil Uno now has rizz. #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/PKJ7X4HTdX — EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) November 24, 2024

The Rizzler gets the business more than some guys in the business…. — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) November 24, 2024

So… AJ & Big Justice on @MysteryWrestlin when? — EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) November 24, 2024