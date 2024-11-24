wrestling / News

Taz, Evil Uno, Matt Cardona, and FTR’s Dax Harwood Praise Big Boom! AJ & Costco Guy’s Work at AEW Full Gear

November 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Big Boom! AJ Big Justice The Rizzler AEW Full Gear Image Credit: AEW

– A number of wrestling veterans and industry professionals are praising the work of Big Boom! AJ and the Costco Guys at last night’s AEW Full Gear. During the Zero Hour pre-show, Big Boom! AJ beat QT Marshall, and many were impressed with the work of the social media influencers. Mance Warner, Taz, FTR’s Dax Harwood, Evil Uno, Matt Cardona, and more raved about their work. You can view their social media comments below.

