Taz and Excalibur Set for Live Dynamite Post-Show Recap
– Per AEW’s official Twitter account, Taz and Excalibur will be performing another live post-show recap of AEW Dynamite this week. The post show will start streaming live on AEW’s official YouTube channel following the end of Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite. You can check out the announcement below.
Last week’s Dynamite post-show livestream featured Taz, Excalibur, and Jim Ross. Ross will be taking part in commentary for the Moxley vs. Hager No Holds Barred match this week. AEW Dynamite will be on TNT this Wednesday, April 15. Here’s the updated lineup:
* No Holds Barred Empty Arena Match for AEW World title: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Jake Hager
* TNT Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Lance Archer vs. Colt Cabana
* Sammy Guevara vs. Sugar D
* Kip Sabian vs. Chuck Taylor
* Britt Baker in action
* Shawn Spears in action
Immediately following #AEWDynamite @OfficialTAZ & @ShutUpExcalibur will be streaming a live recap show over on our @YouTube channel.
Be sure to subscribe to our channel here ➡️ , https://t.co/rQt36UqnNe. pic.twitter.com/Y3XkMH78IC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 12, 2020
