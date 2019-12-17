wrestling / News

Taz Exiting CBS Sports Radio Morning Show

December 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Taz Taz’s CBS Sports

– Taz is hanging up the microphone in terms of his morning show on CBS Sports Radio. The WWE and ECW alumnus posted to Twitter on Monday to reveal that he is exiting Taz & the Moose and that this will be his last week on the air.

The show debuted on CBS Sports Radio back in February of 2018.

