wrestling / News
Taz Exiting CBS Sports Radio Morning Show
December 16, 2019 | Posted by
– Taz is hanging up the microphone in terms of his morning show on CBS Sports Radio. The WWE and ECW alumnus posted to Twitter on Monday to reveal that he is exiting Taz & the Moose and that this will be his last week on the air.
The show debuted on CBS Sports Radio back in February of 2018.
Listeners of @TazAndTheMoose for past 2 years…awhile back, I decided to leave the show & this is my last week on air. THANK U @CBSSportsRadio the boys @MikeBballDrives @PeteTheBody @MarcMalusis @AndrewBogusch & the GREAT audience who enjoyed the show! #TheTazShow will continue!
— TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) December 16, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Billy Corgan and Dave Lagana On Their TNA Departures, Seeing That Fans Wanted Something Different and Buying the NWA
- Jim Ross on Paul Heyman’s 2003 Removal From Smackdown Creative, If Stephanie McMahon Was Involved
- Goldberg Talks to Steve Austin About His WCW Run, Looking Like Him, Beating Hulk Hogan, Infamous Brock Lesnar Match, Dislike of Scott Hall, More
- Jim Ross Discusses Chavo Guerrero & Big Show Getting Into A Backstage Fight At A Smackdown Taping in 2004