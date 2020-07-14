Taz Calls Fan ‘Disrespectful’ For Complaining About FTW Title In AEW

Taz took offense to a fan on Twitter who wasn’t happy with the decision to use the FTW belt, which Taz used back in his ECW days, on Brian Cage in AEW. The fan wrote:

“The problem with the FTW belt is that people will associate it more with Taz instead of Cage. Million $ belt – dud angles with Ringmaster and Dibiase jr – do something original so that Cage can create his own legacy. If FTW belt showed up on WWE, heads would roll on social media”

Taz responded by calling the fan “disrespectful” and that he “don’t know shit in the industry.”

“Problem with wrestling social media is people like you. Disrespectful know it all but you ain’t don’t shit in the industry…but yet you chirp on here but in person to anyone from AEW/WWE/ROH/TNA/MLW you wouldn’t say nothing in person. In a writers room, you would shit your pants”

He then added that he loves wrestling fans but that some come off like a jerk.

“I love wrestling fans and I feel every fan is entitled to an opinion and many times you guys have great ideas, but when you come at people disrespectfully and bash stuff you really could come off like a jerk.”

Cage is set to defend the FTW Title against Brian Pillman, Jr. on AEW Dark tonight. Taz revealed that Cage “demanded” that the FTW Title be on the line.

