Taz, Frankie Kazarian Comment On Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes Double Or Nothing Match

– The newly announced match for AEW’s Double Or Nothing has caused quite the stir, as Cody Rhodes will face his brother Dustin Rhodes, who only weeks ago was still working for WWE. The match was announced earlier today through the latest episode of Road To Double Or Nothing.

AEW roster member Frankie Kazarian was quick to share his excitement:

Dusty was my boss in 2004. I wrestled @dustinrhodes a whole lot throughout 2008. I’ve wrestled @CodyRhodes many times and co-founded American Rebel Cigars with him in 2018. To say I’m interested in this match would be an understatement. @AEWrestling #DoubleorNothing pic.twitter.com/sObUpAxs6L — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) April 21, 2019

Much praise was also given to the production of the episode itself, which focused entirely on Dustin Rhodes’ surprising arrival. Taz had this to say:

Double Or Nothing is AEW’s first official show as a brand, and will take place on May 25th, 2019.