wrestling / News
Taz Having Surgery This Afternoon
June 11, 2021 | Posted by
Taz announced on Twitter that he will be having surgery this afternoon to remove a lump that has appeared on his face.
He said: “So, make sure you watch Dynamite tonight, 10 PM ET on TNT. It’s gonna be awesome. I’m just getting a procedure done here, getting this lump taken off my face. I’m good. I’m in the hospital, about to go in for surgery. I will be out in time to watch Dynamite.”
Tonight #AEWDynamite @AEW pic.twitter.com/nrzjS2AftD
— taz (@OfficialTAZ) June 11, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Braun Strowman Clarifies His Status, Says He Hasn’t Discussed Bookings With Anyone
- Triple H On Criticism Of NXT Talent Being ‘Misused’ On Raw And Smackdown, Talent Staying in NXT
- TNA Alumna Traci Brooks Having Implants Removed, Explains Why In Statement
- Jeff Jarrett On Pitching The Ultimate Warrior To Join TNA In 2002, Reason For Adding Don West To Commentary Team