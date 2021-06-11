Taz Having Surgery This Afternoon

Taz announced on Twitter that he will be having surgery this afternoon to remove a lump that has appeared on his face.

He said: “So, make sure you watch Dynamite tonight, 10 PM ET on TNT. It’s gonna be awesome. I’m just getting a procedure done here, getting this lump taken off my face. I’m good. I’m in the hospital, about to go in for surgery. I will be out in time to watch Dynamite.”