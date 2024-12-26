Taz Makes Return To Commentary Table On AEW Dynamite

Taz is back, making his return to the commentary table on this week’s AEW Dynamite. As noted, the AEW commentator was written off the show in early October in order to undergo a total knee replacement surgery. He made his return on tonight’s show as you can see below:

The storyline to write Taz off was an attack in the parking lot, which was later revealed to have been done by Christian.

