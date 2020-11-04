Taz Makes Triple H-Related Joke on AEW Dark

Taz had a little fun at the expense of one of Triple H’s former gimmicks on tonight’s episode of AEW Dark. Wrestling Inc reports that during the Ryzin vs. Frankie Kazarian match on tonight’s show, Taz made a reference to the WWE executive’s old Terra Ryzing gimmick from his early WCW days.

Referencing Ryzin, who lost the match to Kazarian, Taz said, “You know what his first name should be? Terra. Nah, that would never get over. That’d be the s–ts.” Excalibur went on to continue the joke, calling Ryzin a “terror” later in the match.

