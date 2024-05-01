Taz Notes That He Will Need Surgeries On Shoulders & Knees

Taz has revealed that he needs multiple surgeries, with both of his shoulders and knees needing to be replaced. The AEW commentator posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday to reveal that he has been having knee problems for the past couple of years, and that after X-rays and testing it was determined that he would need both his shoulders and knees replaced.

Taz noted that he isn’t doing it right now and added that it was from training too heavily as opposed to bumps. He wrote:

“Went to a highly acclaimed orthopedic surgeon yesterday to discuss my knee. It’s been brutal for a couple of years, he did testing & X-rays on me. So, both of my shoulders & knees need to be replaced. 4 joints. I am not doing this right now. I’m gonna keep trying regenerative procedures & try to suck it up dealing with the pain. *This is NOT from bumps… It’s from training too heavy like a caveman trying to be “big”. I’m posting this for today’s wrestlers, please be smarter, times have changed for the better!!”