Taz Not Happy About Being Unacknowledged By WWE Tweet About ECW Anniversary

Taz was not mentioned or tagged in a social media post by WWE celebrating the 24th anniversary ECW Barely Legal despite appearing in the video thumbnail, and he’s not pleased. The WWE and ECW alum, now a commentator and on-screen personality for AEW, saw a clip celebrating the 24th anniversary of the inaugural ECW PPV that featured Taz’s match with Sabu as the thumbnail. The tweet tagged Paul Heyman, Rob Van Dam, Tommy Dreamer, Lance Storm, and Bully Ray, but not Taz or Sabu.

Taz wrote:

“If your gonna do the typical re-write history in WWE eyes and not acknowledge (or tag me) a MAIN EVENT of the show than edit me outta the video clip. You don’t need to advertise ME for your subscription model.”