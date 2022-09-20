Taz on How AEW Is Using Hook, Hook Teaming With Action Bronson

– The New York Post recently interviewed AEW broadcaster Taz, who discussed how the company is utilizing his son Hook, Hook teaming with Action Bronson this week on AEW Rampage, and more. Below are some highlights:

Taz on how AEW is handling Hook: “He’s gonna be handled different. He’s unique. I can’t tell you what it is about him that’s unique, but I could tell you keeping him special means you’re not gonna see him every single week on TV. You’re not gonna see him where he’s constantly on social media or doing stuff like that. Good luck. I can’t even get the guy to return a text message.”

On how Hook makes an impact on TV: “We might not see HOOK for a little bit, but when he’s there, it’s something like, ‘Boom!,’ impactful, like what the hell just happened. That’s HOOK. That’s kind of what he is. A lot of people want more. You know what, last I checked, that’s a good thing.”

Taz on how Hook and Action Bronson remind him of Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart: “That’s always stuck in my head. Imagine getting two guys that have that kind of vibe, and that’s what I think when you see Hook and Action Bronson compete. You’re gonna see the Porsche and the tank. I promise you.”

Hook will team up with Action Bronson on AEW Rampage Grand Slam later this week. The show will air on TNT on Friday, September 22.