wrestling / News

Taz Pays Tribute To Sting After AEW Revolution, Says He’s Going To Miss Him

March 4, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Sting 2-28-24 Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, AEW color commentator Taz paid tribute to Sting after his final match last night at Revolution in Greensboro. In addition to AEW, Taz also called the Icon’s matches during his time in TNA.

He said: “Amazing athlete, awesome person & incredible career! Congratulations on decades of success @Sting – gonna miss you brother.

