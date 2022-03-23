Taz Pokes Fun at WWE Over Kevin Owens’ Raw Segment

Taz decided to have some fun with fans on Twitter by pointing out that Kevin Owens’ “Stone Cold” segment was pretty similar to something AEW did not too long ago. As noted earlier, Owens’ segment where he got fans popping for Stone Cold’s entrance and then came out dressed as the Rattlesnake got praise from Mick Foley among others. Taz took to Twitter to point out that AEW did a similar thing at Revolution with Don Callis playing Kenny Omega’s music, then coming out.

Taz shared a clip of Callis’ entrance and wrote, “I’ll be that guy…couple weeks ago at #AEWRevolution”

In response to a fan pointing out that it had been done many times before, he noted:

“And Chris Candido came out dressed like me to my music and that was probably mid 90s… obviously it’s not nothing new, but it was just done so recently. I would expect more from a company with 76,000 writers.”

One other fan replied to Taz and said Vince McMahon “lives rent-free” in Taz’s head, to which he shot back:

“Oh please get the f**k out of here dude! I’m just trying to have some fun with fans on here. Here is a history lesson, I quit their company. my choice…do the math. Very ridiculous statement by you. And I don’t need your disingenuous bullls**t ‘all due respect’. Have a nice day!”

