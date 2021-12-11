Taz Renames the Tazmission to ‘Redrum’ for Hook

– As noted, Hook had a successful in-ring debut on last night’s AEW Rampage, and it seems Hook has become an overnight sensation. Hook’s father, Taz, is very proud of his son, and he got to call his son’s first match on last night’s show. He shared more comments on his son’s debut earlier today on Twitter, renaming Hook’s finishing submission hold to the Redrum.

Taz wrote, “Folks, I really need to say THANK YOU to all of you for the tons of tweets toward me about the kind words about @730hook – it’s just too many to reply to lol!! And yes, it was SO special for me to call his first worldwide TV match. •Tazmission is now – ‘REDRUM.'”

The Tazmission was the name of Taz’s submission hold during his wrestling career. On last night’s Rampage, Hook defeated Fuego Del Sol using the move.