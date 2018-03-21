Taz Responds to Corey Graves Calling Him Insecure

– Former WWE Superstar Taz responded to a now deleted comment by Corey Graves on Twitter. Graves previously wrote in his comment, “Insecurity is a bad color on you @OfficialTAZ, shoulda stuck to orange and black.” You can read Taz’s rebuttal to Corey Graves in the exchange below.

I have no clue what you are talking about.

PS: Tough to be insecure when I’m the happiest I’ve been ever professional for past 3 + years & I always stick to ORANGE & BLACK. https://t.co/DhecR40gCZ — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) March 20, 2018

It’s unclear what triggered Corey Graves’ initial comment. He might’ve tweeted it in response to Taz’s recent appearance on Chris Jericho’s podcast, when he stated the following about WWE announcers:

“I believe, and I know that it is going to sound negative on those that weren’t world champions; Corey Graves was a former tag team champion in NXT. Byron Saxton barely worked, so that to me jumps out. I believe in that. You can’t tell me as a fan, if I have never been a wrestler, you can’t tell me what it is like to be a world champion if you have never done it; I’m sorry. I hope for the best of those guys, and no disrespect to those guys. I met Corey Graves, and he seems like a great guy, but that is my opinion. You need some legitimate sea legs under you as a professional wrestler, I really believe that. I think putting your ego and checking it, and having the chops to talk obviously.”