AEW News: Taz Responds to Darby Allin Diss, Penelope Ford Launches YouTube Channel, Latest Shot of Brandi

– Taz has heard Darby Allin’s latest verbal shot at him, and had a response ready on social media. Allin, who is teaming with Sting to take on Brian Cage and Ricky Starks at AEW Revolution, said on AEW’s Countdown to Revolution that Taz has targeted him because Taz never had a breakout moment in his career and he is “doing everything [Taz wishes] he could have done.”

Replying, Taz posted:

“Yo @DarbyAllin u need to do some homework on MY accolades/accomplishments/championships in this industry before you chirp. My men gonna kick the living s*** out of you.”

– Penelope Ford has launched her official YouTube channel. You can see her first video, which includes appearances by Kip Sabian, Anna Jay, and Tay Conti, below:

– The latest Shot of Brandi episode is online, with Brandi Rhodes and her guest Jeremy Ford of Fast Foodies: