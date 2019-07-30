Taz Responds to Dominik Dijakovic Asking If He Can Use Tazmission

– Dominik Dijakovic reached out to Taz to ask him if he minded if Dijakovic uses his old submission finisher. In a deleted tweet, Dijakovic asked the former WWE, Impact and ECW star, “do you mind if I start using your Tazmission hold on WWE programming and events to defeat my opponents? I have found it to be a very effective maneuver. Thank you.”

In Taz’s response, which you can see below, Taz said he appreciated Dijakovic asking but wanted the discussion taken private. Taz then proceeded to discuss the maneuver, agreeing with someone who said that giants shouldn’t be using submissions and taking issue with a fan who said Dijakovic shouldn’t have to ask because he “hijacked it from someone else”:

I actually care very much, I appreciate you asking me. On twitter in a public forum is not the right way for this discussion to happen. Privately is the proper way. https://t.co/Qq67XvDKgg — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) July 29, 2019

It’s KATA HA JIME….Yes it’s a judo, it’s been for centuries by judokas, no one has used it in the pro wrestling world… do some homework before you come at me. https://t.co/l3Is9e574d — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) July 29, 2019