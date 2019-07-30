wrestling / News

Taz Responds to Dominik Dijakovic Asking If He Can Use Tazmission

July 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Taz Taz’s CBS Sports

– Dominik Dijakovic reached out to Taz to ask him if he minded if Dijakovic uses his old submission finisher. In a deleted tweet, Dijakovic asked the former WWE, Impact and ECW star, “do you mind if I start using your Tazmission hold on WWE programming and events to defeat my opponents? I have found it to be a very effective maneuver. Thank you.”

In Taz’s response, which you can see below, Taz said he appreciated Dijakovic asking but wanted the discussion taken private. Taz then proceeded to discuss the maneuver, agreeing with someone who said that giants shouldn’t be using submissions and taking issue with a fan who said Dijakovic shouldn’t have to ask because he “hijacked it from someone else”:

