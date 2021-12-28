Taz Responds to WWE Tweeting ‘Send Veer’ During WWE Raw

– During last night’s edition of WWE Raw, another vignette that Veer Mahan is “coming to Raw” was shown. However, the WWE Twitter account noted the new vignette, but wrote “SEND VEER. @VeerMahaan COMING TO #WWERaw” in the caption. The tweet went viral, and AEW’s Taz responded to the tweet as it resembles the “Send Hook” line used in AEW for Taz’s son, Hook.

After WWE posted the Tweet, Taz later responded, “LMAO.” Later on, a fan wrote to Taz, “Even WWE can’t get enough of your son huh?” Taz then responded, “haha, I guess not!”

Taz later promoted Hook’s t-shirt, writing, “SEND WHO? SEND HOOK. The OFFICIAL #SendHook Tshirt @730hook” You can check out the initial tweet by WWE, plus Taz’s later comments below. As for Veer Mahaan, WWE has been hyping up his debut and that he’s “coming to Raw” since early November.