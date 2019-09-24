Taz Reveals What He’s Looking For In A Promotion

– Taz recently spoke to Wrestling INC’s WINCLY podcast to discuss his potential return to the commentary booth and more.

On Potential Commentary Return: “It was accidental. It was just a quick interaction on Twitter and I try my best to interact with people who follow me. I just answered the person’s question…it’s been several years since I’ve done commentary in pro wrestling and over time it’s something I’ve missed. Anybody who listens to my podcast, they’re not super-shocked as I talked about this in one of my shows about a month ago that I missed commentary. Then it just blew up and truth be told, it was a part of my career that I loved. No matter if it was for WWE or TNA – when I went to TNA it was a hot property back then. Then I got to meet Mike Tenay and we became really good friends. I had a lot of fun doing it and when I transitioned from the ring to the commentary desk, it was actually a hard thing to do. I didn’t want to do it but Vince McMahon felt it was the next chapter for me.”

On What He’s Looking For In A Promotion: “The No. 1 thing is credibility in the ring. To me, there needs to be talent. When I say credibility, I don’t mean star talent. I mean guys and girls that can go in the ring; that are athletic and their intensity is there. I don’t want a situation where it’s a young wrestler that is a little green and is making mistakes in the ring. Now, if I can’t call out that mistake or call out that they are sloppy, then it hurts my credibility as a broadcaster. If I do bring forward to the audience what this guy or girl can’t do, then it’s a negative and I’m bashing the talent which is a no-no in my book. I’m hurting this person’s brand or future potentially. The first No. 1 thing is that the in-ring product is strong every match. With the WWE you’re gonna get that right out of the box because you’re not getting to SmackDown, Raw or NXT without them being strong in the ring.”

On Impact’s Deal With AXS: “I’m very happy for them and their TV deal with AXS. I just think it’s great for wrestling…The more the merrier. It’s great for the business, for fans, for talent, for referees, for announcers. When I worked for TNA it wasn’t Anthem. It was Dixie Carter so I can’t speak [on their current management]. You have two guys in the office doing commentary with Josh [Matthews]. They are the office and you’re not gonna have a four-person booth. So I don’t know if that’s the place [for me]. I don’t wish ill will on them. I hope they do great.”

On ROH: “I’m not looking to go company by company and break down [their commentary teams]. I’d rather not do that because it hurts my business. I’ve had offers from a couple of promotions and it just wasn’t the right fit at the moment for those companies. Maybe there’s not a right fit anywhere. I think eventually it will work out. Maybe not now, maybe in a month or three months. Maybe I’ll lose the bug? But I don’t think that will happen as I do have a passion and I do miss it.”

On MLW: “Even though I haven’t made money from a wrestling company in a lot of years from actually being in the business, I cover the business since I left on a daily basis. So I’m on top of all of the creative and storylines. I’m a communicator by trade and this is what I do – I broadcast. I feel if I got back into the game now as a color analyst, it’s gotta be a place that’s willing to let me apply my trade as I like in terms of breaking down the physicality. I’m a guy who drew money, won a lot of matches, lost a lot of matches. I’ve done everything in the business and I have three decades in the industry. To me, I’ve done it all and I bring that to the table. It’s not just a guy who was pretty cool on commentary on SmackDown.”