Taz Says He Spoke Privately With Dominik Dijakovic About Using the Tazmission

– Taz has revealed that after they spoke publicly about the situation on Twitter, he did talk privately with Dominik Dijakovic about the latter asking to use the Tazmission. Taz took to Twitter today and said that he reached out to the NXT star via Twitter DM and they spoke privately. He noted that he gave Dijakovic permission to use the submission as his finisher.

Dijakovic tweeted at Taz asking for the permission yesterday, which led to the ECW alumnus talking about why it’s important to him that people seek permission for using wrestlers’ trademark maneuvers that they came up with.