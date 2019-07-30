wrestling / News
Taz Says He Spoke Privately With Dominik Dijakovic About Using the Tazmission
– Taz has revealed that after they spoke publicly about the situation on Twitter, he did talk privately with Dominik Dijakovic about the latter asking to use the Tazmission. Taz took to Twitter today and said that he reached out to the NXT star via Twitter DM and they spoke privately. He noted that he gave Dijakovic permission to use the submission as his finisher.
Dijakovic tweeted at Taz asking for the permission yesterday, which led to the ECW alumnus talking about why it’s important to him that people seek permission for using wrestlers’ trademark maneuvers that they came up with.
Just to wrap up yesterday topic. I DID reach out to @DijakovicWWE via DM and we communicated several times privately yesterday…I DID give him the nod with him using the Tazmission. He is a talented guy with a bright future, best of luck to him!
— TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) July 30, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Meeting The Steiners For the First Time, Walking In on Them Tormenting a Referee
- Jim Ross Recalls WCW Buying Ad Time on WWE Programming, Going Head to Head With a WWE PPV
- Jim Ross on Rumors of WCW Losing Money Every Day in 1989, If He Was Concerned About the Company Going Out of Business
- Bruce Prichard On Getting Mobbed By Fans While Trying To Film An Interview With Hulk Hogan In The 80s