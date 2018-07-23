Taz Says He Named The T-Bone Suplex

On a recent episode of The Taz Show (via wrestlinginc.com), Taz spoke about the suplexes he used while competing, and the one he named…

On Naming The T-Bone Suplex: “That’s what I named it,” said Taz. “Whatever people called it, but that’s what I called it. I kinda named it. And [for] simple reasons; it looked like a T, right? I was grabbing you like a T, I was grabbing between your legs and around your waist, it was like a T motion from the side. And I would turn you in the air where I was the base of the T and you were the top part, the horizontal part of the T. And that’s why I called it a T-bone, and everybody loves a T-bone steak. Of course you gotta put over T-bone steak, right? So, that’s where that came from.”

On Moves Being Overused: “When it’s used too much in a match, and when a suplex is used in the wrong time in a match, I used to try to very rarely, very, very rarely use a suplex early in the match,” said Taz. “Because people were expecting a suplex from me, so I made them wait.”