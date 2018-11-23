Taz Slams WWE’s Booking of This Week’s Smackdown

– Taz took some hefty shots at the booking of this week’s post-Survivor Series episode of Smackdown on his radio show. You can hear audio below of the episode, with some highlights per WZ:

On his issue with Smackdown: “I’m going to go over and talk about some SmackDown here in a second because this show pissed me off, to be frank. There will be comments in the show that definitely keep yours truly out of the WWE Hall of Fame…It’s disappointing and surprising because you go ahead and you watch SmackDown and you’re waiting for – Shane McMahon tweeted right after Survivor Series – we saw it, RAW beat SmackDown 6-0 excluding what New Day did on the pre-show gimmick, where they got the victory and you’re waiting because Shane tweeted about it. You’re figuring to yourself, as a wrestling fan that’s educated, you’re saying to yourself, ‘Well, gee-whiz golly what’s the deal-y-o here? I’m watching Survivor Series and see that RAW beats the living s**t from a scorecard perspective out of SmackDown, I want to see what happens. I want to see the receipt. I want to hear about the shakeup we saw Shane tweet about. He said, ‘Something needs to change.’ We got nothing, guys. You watch fricking SmackDown, pay-off. No nothing.”

On the Thanksgiving-themed match: “Of course, you’ve got your trite Thanksgiving feast fight, to some degree. They’ve always got to do some stupid Thanksgiving thing, since I was working there. The sh*t is so annoying. I know they placate to younger fans, I get it. Even younger fans don’t think this is cool. Let’s be honest, it sucks. You sit there to what? Watch Cesaro get embarrassed and look like a schmuck because he had cranberries thrown all over him and Sheamus look like an idiot? So, you take these guys that have belts and make them look like idiots, great. What do you want to do? You want to take The Miz and make him look like an idiot where he’s begging Shane McMahon to team up with him? So we’ll embarrass Sheamus. We’ll embarrass Cesaro. We’ll embarrass The Miz. Shane will laugh it up. Everything’s funny. HAHAHA. HAHAHA. Meanwhile, you got beat 6-0 and SmackDown fans are pissed about it and the company is doing sh*t about it, nothing.”

On the New Day’s “6-1” outfits: “What the f**k are we doing? That’s bad. That’s horrible.”

On Rey Mysterio’s booking since his return: “Randy [Orton] beat Rey, which I don’t necessarily agree with that. Rey just got back and I just don’t know. I don’t understand and I know they did the steel chair around Rey’s neck and stuff and ran him into the ringpost and they had Orton get a ton of heat and all this sh*t and he stole Rey’s mask and the medical folks tended to Rey Rey, who was banged up. I love these two guys. I think they’re both awesome talents and I respect these guys, but give us something in the last segment where there’s some kind of shakeup, where Shane puts the hammer down or where we hear from Vince [McMahon]. Vince says something to Shane, something of substance to acknowledge that we’re gonna make some changes like you had Shane tweet about on Sunday freaking night. I don’t get this. I sat there and I invested two freaking hours in this show and I got nothing. It aggravates the sh*t out of me. I’m angry and I don’t consider myself a fricking mark, but what gives here? What’s the payoff? What is it? What are you giving me? You got beat 6-0. You looked embarrassed and you don’t do nothing for the brand. There’s no comeback. There’s no nothing. Why? Why? Why? You’re just moving on.”

On the food fight: “You throw f**king cranberries and have guys punch each other with turkeys on their fricking fists. Stop this trite silly sh*t. Stop. I’m aggravated. You’re throwing mashed potatoes all around when there are people starving all over the world. You’re fricking wasting food. Green bean casserole and s**t, all this stuff. It’s insane. I’m angry. I just don’t understand this, I don’t need to see f**king Thanksgiving fuc*ing matches.”

On how he would have booked the show: “Have the announcers be serious that you lost six matches. Have them be serious and pissed, but it’s hard when Corey [Graves] is on both sides of the fence because he works on both shows. Have the announcer be serious that it’s really bad what happened, that we got embarrassed, that it’s horrible….have them be serious…Have Vince show up. Have Vince interrupt. I don’t care, if it’s on the Tron or it’s just his voice. You don’t even have to see him. Seeing him would be great and have Vince – you hear his voice, almost like he’s pissed at his kid, even though his kid is a grown ass man. He’s pissed about what happened and basically – not physically – hold Shane to the wall, like, ‘What the f**k? You better fix this. You can’t get embarrassed like that. That’s unacceptable.’”