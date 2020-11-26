Taz & Son File New Wrestling Trademarks

Taz and his son have filed new trademarks related to their wrestling names. PWInsider reports that Tyler Senerchia filed an application on November 20th to trademark Hook, the name he used last night during his appearance on Dynamite last night, with the following goods and services listed:

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

In addition, Fightful reports that Taz filed an application to trademark “Human Suplex Machine” on November 22nd for the same set of goods and services. PWInsider also reports that Cody’s comments about Hook traning with Nightmare Family were legit, as he has trained them for some time after initially training under Curt Hawkins and Pat Buck at the Create-A-Pro Academy in New York.