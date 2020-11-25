Taz’s Son Files Trademark Related To Wrestling

Heel by Nature reports that Taz’s son Tyler Senerchia has filed a trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for wrestling-related purposes. The name “Hook” was filed by Michael E. Dockins, an attorney who has helped wrestlers secure trademarks for ring names in the past.

The trademark is for: International Class 041: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests, Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network, Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes”

Senerchia spent time paying lacrosse but as of now hasn’t wrestled. It’s unknown if he has trained or intends to become one.