Taz Takes Shot at Corey Graves Over TLC Tweet

– Taz is none too happy at Corey Graves trying to draw a comparison to his broadcast partnership with Michael Cole, taking Graves to task on Twitter. Taz responded to a tweet by Graves of himself and Samoa Joe in which Graves said they were the “NEW & IMPROVED Tazz & Cole,” something the WWE alum took exception to.

In Taz’s response, as you can see below, Taz said that “if they are a duo after YEARS of shows than its a fair comparison. [Cole] & I BATTLED for every opportunity as a team.” After a fan said that it was a joke, Taz replied “Jokes aren’t funny when pulled on someone who doesn’t work there anymore…therefore if its joke than I’m NOT in on it. I dont appreciate being the brunt of a joke from a current announcer especially with the big social media following of @WWEGraves – I’m “out here”, he’s not.”

Gee whiz, new & "IMPROVED"? I wish them the best but luck! But, if they are a duo after YEARS of shows than its a fair comparison. @MichaelCole & I BATTLED for every opportunity as a team. #DuesPaid https://t.co/t3A2f6zLzN — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) December 15, 2019