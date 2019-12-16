wrestling / News
Taz Takes Shot at Corey Graves Over TLC Tweet
– Taz is none too happy at Corey Graves trying to draw a comparison to his broadcast partnership with Michael Cole, taking Graves to task on Twitter. Taz responded to a tweet by Graves of himself and Samoa Joe in which Graves said they were the “NEW & IMPROVED Tazz & Cole,” something the WWE alum took exception to.
In Taz’s response, as you can see below, Taz said that “if they are a duo after YEARS of shows than its a fair comparison. [Cole] & I BATTLED for every opportunity as a team.” After a fan said that it was a joke, Taz replied “Jokes aren’t funny when pulled on someone who doesn’t work there anymore…therefore if its joke than I’m NOT in on it. I dont appreciate being the brunt of a joke from a current announcer especially with the big social media following of @WWEGraves – I’m “out here”, he’s not.”
NEW & IMPROVED Tazz & Cole#WWETLC pic.twitter.com/VmqH77xy7n
— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) December 15, 2019
Gee whiz, new & "IMPROVED"? I wish them the best but luck! But, if they are a duo after YEARS of shows than its a fair comparison. @MichaelCole & I BATTLED for every opportunity as a team. #DuesPaid https://t.co/t3A2f6zLzN
— TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) December 15, 2019
Jokes aren't funny when pulled on someone who doesn't work there anymore…therefore if its joke than I'm NOT in on it. I dont appreciate being the brunt of a joke from a current announcer especially with the big social media following of @WWEGraves – I'm "out here", he's not. https://t.co/wG1voqmikX
— TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) December 15, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Austin Aries on His Controversial Bound For Glory 2018 Moment, If It Was a Work, Exiting Impact
- Jim Ross Discusses Chavo Guerrero & Big Show Getting Into A Backstage Fight At A Smackdown Taping in 2004
- Corey Graves Responds To Angry Fans Over His KENTA Comment
- Jim Ross Discusses Ric Flair Throwing A Punch At Mick Foley Backstage at RAW in 2004, Describes The Fight