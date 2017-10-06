Various News: Taz Talks About NXT Takeover: WarGames, Jim Ross’ Autobiography Selling Well

– During yesterday’s episode of his CBS Sports Radio series The Taz Show, Taz spoke about the return of the Wargames match at NXT’s Takeover event in November. The episode can be found here. The show airs weekday mornings live from New York City from 8-10 AM.

– Jim Ross’ autobiography Slobberknocker is #6 in the all sports & outdoors biographies section. It’s also #2 for hardcover and #3 for Kindle sales on Amazon in their “Boxing, Wrestling, MMA Biographies” category and #1 for all Wrestler Biographies.