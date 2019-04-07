wrestling / News

WWE News: Taz Thanks Fans For Calling For Him to Get Hall of Fame Induction, Lio Rush Posts Pic With Bobby Lashley

April 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Taz took to Twitter to thank fans who called on him to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this weekend. Tou can see the post below, in which he said he appreciates the support but doesn’t need the validation from WWE or anyone:

– Lio Rush shared the following pic with Bobby Lashley while they were doing interviews and media promoting tonight’s event:

